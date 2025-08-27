India warns of new Flood waves entering Pakistani Rivers

LAHORE – Punjab is reeling under worsening flood emergency as heavy inflows from India triggered dangerously high water levels in Rivers Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab. Authorities warn that the situation may escalate further after India issued fresh alerts of additional flood surges.

According to Indian High Commission, massive floodwaters are expected to enter Sutlej from Ferozepur, Ravi from Madhopur, and Chenab from Akhnoor. Authorities placed all concerned departments on high alert.

In Gujrat, water from Chenab overtopped Kari Sharif protective dyke, breaching embankment and flooding nearby roads. At Head Marala, inflows have exceeded 950,000 cusecs, evoking memories of the devastating 2014 floods that displaced nearly 50,000 people.

In Shakargarh, Ravi’s protective dyke collapsed at Bhiko Chak, submerging several villages including Sarakhpur, Khalilpur, and Kari Sharif. Locals expressed outrage at the district administration’s delayed relief efforts, accusing authorities of negligence.

Floodwaters from the Bhimbhar drain are now threatening surrounding villages—Dadu Barsala, Gujjar Kotla, and Palawri—where erosion has brought water dangerously close to residential areas.

Pak Army at forefront of rescuing stranded families

Despite heavy rains hampering access, rescue teams have evacuated 294 people from low-lying areas along the Ravi. Additional teams from Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, and Hafizabad have been dispatched to Narowal, where continuous downpours in Gujrat city have made the crisis worse.

Pakistan Armed Forces launched full-scale rescue operations in Kasur, Ganda Singh Wala, and adjoining border areas. Soldiers are transporting stranded families by boats to safer grounds.

Livestock and essential belongings of flood victims are also being shifted. Relief camps have been established, with the Army vowing to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the affected communities.