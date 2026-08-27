Ecostar Introduces Premium Water Dispenser Range For Modern Homes

EcoStar has introduced a new range of water dispensers designed to bring more convenience, comfort and premium lifestyle value to modern homes.

Built around the idea of being ‘Designed for Life’, the new range focuses on two everyday consumer needs: easy access to ice and easier bottle replacement. With these features, EcoStar is moving beyond a basic water dispenser offering and giving consumers a smarter home solution that fits into today’s busy lifestyles.

EcoStar WD-500BL is designed around bottom-loading convenience. Instead of lifting heavy water bottles and placing them on top of the dispenser, users can simply load the bottle into the lower compartment. This helps reduce effort, avoids messy spills and makes the dispenser easier to use, especially for women consumers, elderly users and households looking for a cleaner, more convenient solution.

EcoStar WD-550IM comes with a built-in ice maker, allowing users to get fresh ice whenever needed. Whether it is for cold drinks, guests, family use or everyday summer convenience, the instant ice-making feature reduces the need for separate ice trays and adds a more premium experience to daily hydration.

Both models offer hot, normal and cold-water options along with practical safety and cooling features, but the real value lies in how they make everyday use simpler and more comfortable.

The new EcoStar water dispenser range is now available through EcoStar’s authorized dealers and retail partners nationwide, with the WD-500BL priced at PKR 42,200 and the WD-550IM priced at PKR 62,900.

With this launch, EcoStar continues to strengthen its position as consumer electronics brand focused on practical innovation, lifestyle convenience and smarter home solutions for Pakistani consumers.