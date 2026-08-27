Pakistan name 15-member squad for England tour

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the 15-member Pakistan men’s U19 squad for the tour of England starting 2 September with a solitary Youth Test match at the Arundel Castle Cricket Ground.

Right-handed batter Farhan Yousaf, who led Pakistan to ACC U19 Asia Cup title win in December last year, is set to lead Pakistan U19 team on the tour, which also includes four Youth ODIs between Pakistan and England.

The squad includes a quartet of pacers – Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan, Rizwanullah and Umar Zaib along with the spin duo of left-arm wrist-spinner Mohammad Huzaifa and left-arm spinner Niqab Shafiq. Aliyan Salman, Ahmad Hussain, Jahangir Bilal and Hayam Khan are set to provide the squad with all-round support.

Hamza Zahoor and Abdul Qadir are the two wicketkeepers in the squad, while apart from Farhan, Usman Khan and Hasnain Abbas Dar are the designated batters.

Pakistan U19 team took part in a pre-tour training camp at the National Cricket Academy and concluded it with a two-day red-ball intra-squad match on Tuesday. The contingent will depart for England on Sunday, 30 August from Lahore.

Among the players, Farhan, Subhan, Ahmad, Hamza, Sayyam, Huzaifa, Niqab, Umar and Usman have already represented Pakistan U19, while the remaining players are in line to make their debut for the team.

Shahid Anwar will be the head coach of Pakistan U19 team, while he will be supported by Rao Iftikhar Anjum (fast bowling coach), Zohaib Khan (spin bowling coach) and Humayun Farhat (fielding coach).

Pakistan Squad

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Abdul Qadir, Abdul Subhan, Ahmad Hussain, Aliyan Salman, Hamza Zahoor, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Huzaifa, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Umar Zaib, Usman Khan