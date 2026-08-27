Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against England in second Test

LONDON – Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first against England in the second Test of the three-match series at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Pakistan have made one notable alteration to their side, with experienced batter Babar Azam returning after being rested for the opening Test at Headingley. Stand-in skipper Salman Ali Agha has been omitted from the playing XI.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and England have played 93 Test matches against each other, with England claiming 31 wins and Pakistan securing 23 victories. The remaining 39 matches have ended in draws.

Pakistan have enjoyed considerable success in London in recent years, winning their last three Tests in the English capital. Their victories include wins over England at Lord’s in 2016 and 2018, as well as a triumph at The Oval in 2016.