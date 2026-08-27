PCB finds fast bowler capable of bowling at 150 km/h!

LAHORE – A young fast bowler from Jhang has drawn the attention of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with his astonishing delivery skills.

The board shared a video of the bowler on X and captioned it as, “From tape-ball cricket in Jhang to the National Cricket Academy”.

“Meet Qayyum Khan, the emerging pacer whose raw pace has earned him a place at the NCA Bowlers Development Camp,” it wrote.

Qayyum Khan has impressed with his pace, reportedly delivering a ball at close to 150 kilometres per hour.

From tape-ball cricket in Jhang to the National Cricket Academy 🏏 Meet Qayyum Khan, the emerging pacer whose raw pace has earned him a place at the NCA Bowlers Development Camp ☄️#PakistanCricket | #NCACamp pic.twitter.com/SOB4rHOnHE — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 26, 2026

Qayyum, who hails from Jhang, recently represented the Punjab Sports Board in a Grade-II tournament, where his bowling pace and ability impressed observers.

The young pacer also showcased his skills through the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Programme, an initiative aimed at identifying promising athletes from across the country.

His impressive speed has now put Qayyum in the spotlight as a potential future express fast-bowling prospect for Pakistan cricket.