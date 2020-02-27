Nestlé Pakistan bags 'Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Award 2019'

KARACHI - Nestlé Pakistan has won the first prize for 'Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Award 2019', in the category of multinational companies and declared the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Champion at the business sustainability moot and award ceremony, hosted by the UN Global Compact Network Pakistan at its annual award ceremony in Karachi.

This is the fourth consecutive time that Nestlé Pakistan has been recognized for its continuous commitment towards contributing to a healthier future in line with SDGs and the ten principles of the UN Global Compact embedded in the way it conducts business.

Nestlé Pakistan’s initiative, the Nestlé-BISP Rural Women Sales Program, under Ehsaas, as a case study to participants at the forum. The project has helped graduate Benazir Income Support Program beneficiaries out of poverty in line with UN SDGs 3, 5 and 17 – Good Health & Wellbeing, Gender Equality, and Partnerships for the Goals, respectively. It has so far over 900 active rural women sales agents.

Talking about the achievement, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are honored to be recognized by UNGC for the fourth time in a row. This is a testament to Nestlé's commitment and dedication to the SDGs and motivates us further to continue our mission in line with UNGC principles.” He added that Nestlé Pakistan was playing its role in community engagement and enhancement through various programs for its focus areas.

“Nestlé believes in the philosophy of creating shared value (CSV). Our purpose is to enhance the quality of life and contribute to a healthier future and hence CSV is embedded in our business model, where direct engagement and support to communities is extended across the value chain,” he said.

Highlighting the ‘Caring for Water – Pakistan’ initiative, he said, “Nestlé Pakistan with its collective action approach partnered with organizations such as LUMS, UVAS, WWF Pakistan, SDPI and PARC to address the shared water challenges, consistent with SDGs 6 – Clean Water & Sanitation, and 17 – Partnership for the Goals."

Amongst other initiatives, Nestlé Cares provided employees the opportunity to engage and assist underprivileged communities through direct and indirect participation. As a signatory to the Clean Green Pakistan initiative, the company planted more than 50,000 trees across operational sites in the country, apart from hosting cleaning activities in Lahore and Karachi that was participated by employees.

Commending Nestlé Pakistan, Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Executive Director Global Compact Network Pakistan, said, “We recognize Nestlé’s commitment and efforts which are completely aligned with UNGC principles of sustainable business practices in Pakistan. I believe that such practices should be promoted at greater levels and used as an example for other businesses to follow.”

Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Awards is organized by Global Compact Network Pakistan every year. The network is currently fortified with around 90 organizations in Pakistan.