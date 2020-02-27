PM Imran leaves for Qatar on day-long visit
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Qatar on a day long visit to the country.
According to media details, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar will accompany the prime minister.
The focus of the visit will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting with Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.
Imran Khan will also hold a meeting with investors of Qatar and the business community.
This will be the second visit of the Prime Minister to Qatar after taking office.
