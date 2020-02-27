PSL 2020 – Match 9: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by 5 wickets
08:45 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
PSL 2020 – Match 9: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by 5 wickets
RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators won the 9th match of Pakistan Super League season 5 against after beating Islamabad United by five wickets at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier, United registered a 188-run target for Gladiators, who won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Quetta has now completed the double over Islamabad after winning the opening game of PSL5 against the two-time champions by three wickets.

Gladiators now tops the points table.

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (C), Luke Ronchi (WK), Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Musa, Rizwan Hussain, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Phil Salt, Akif Javed, Dawid Malan, Saif Badar, Ahmed, and Safi Abdullah.

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Azam Khan(WK), Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Fawad Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Keemo Paul, Aarish Ali and Zahid Mahmood.

