Turkey denounces massacres committed against Muslims in India
Share
ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit out Thursday against massacres of Muslims in India after communal riots in New Delhi left at least 33 dead.
"India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus," Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara after violence broke out this week between mobs of Hindus and Muslims over a citizenship law.
He accused the mobs attacking Muslims of hurting children studying in private tuition centres with "metal sticks as if to kill" them.
"How will these people make global peace possible? It is impossible.
When making speeches -- since they have a large population -- they say 'we are strong' but that is not strength," Erdogan added.
- Masoumeh Ebtekar: Iran's vice president infected by coronavirus11:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Hadi Khosrowshahi: Iran's ex-ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus11:47 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan's Aviation division establishes emergency ...11:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan, Qatar agree to further enhance economic cooperation11:19 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pink Floyd: PM Imran tweets Roger Waters’ video criticising ...11:10 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan03:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Celebrities speak out against the brutal treatment of Muslims in Delhi02:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in cinemas02:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019