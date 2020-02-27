OIC condemns organised violence against Muslims in India as death toll jumps to 38

Web Desk
10:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
NEW DELHI – The OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) has strongly condemned organized violence against Muslims in India by the extremist Hindus.

The human rights commission in a tweet called on the Indian government to protect its Muslim minority in line with its obligations under international human rights law.

This came after death toll in anti-Muslim violence in the Indian capital has risen to 38. According to reports, more than two hundred people have been injured in the violence.

The clashes first broke out on Sunday between protesters for and against a controversial citizenship law.

Delhi remains on edge after three nights of rioting, with reports of Muslim homes and shops being targeted by violent mobs.

India's main opposition Congress party has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and blamed him for the violence.

Meanwhile, a US government commission has faulted India's response to deadly communal riots in New Delhi and urged the government to take swift action to protect the Muslim minority.

Chairman Tony Perkins, a close aide to the Trump administration, in a statement urged the Indian government to take serious efforts to protect Muslims and others targeted by mob violence.

A commissioner Anurima Bhargava has also demanded of the Indian government to must take swift action to ensure the safety of all of its citizens.

