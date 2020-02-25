Hindu terrorists set Delhi mosque on fire amid anti-CAA riots
NEW DELHI – Hindu extremists set a mosque on fire in Ashok Vihar locality of North East Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, as clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act continued for the third straight day in the Indian capital.
A mob shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hinduon ka Hindustan [An India of Hindus]” paraded around the burning mosque, and a “Hanuman flag” was placed on top of the building, according to videos circulating on social networking sites.
Ashok Nagar Delhi Mosque— We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) February 25, 2020
नफरत की इंतिहा देखो,
धार्मिक स्थल को तहस नहस कर दिया
We can see a very dark time from our country’s history being repeated. Will we let this happen?#DelhiRiots #DelhiBurning pic.twitter.com/77uXTP1fAQ
Miscreants also looted shops within and around the mosque’s compound, The Wire reported, adding that the people looting the shops were not from the locality.
In North East Delhi, at least 10 people have been killed and over 150 injured since Monday afternoon.
Reports in local media suggest Hindu mobs also threw stones and petrol bombs at Muslim homes across the road in Kabir Nagar, near Maujpur.
#SOSKadampuri— Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 25, 2020
Bajrang Dal along with Police force have surrounded Qureshi Tower at Kadampuri-Vijay Park. They are firing at innocent civilians. Urgent help is required#DelhiRiots #DelhiBurning #ArrestTerroristKapilMishra pic.twitter.com/EJRVG6BmvM
Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code barring the meeting of more than four people continued to be in place in parts of the district, but mobs led by Hindu extremists have full backing of Indian law enforcement authorities.
