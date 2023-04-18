DG ISI, other officials brief CJP Bandial, SC judges about security situation: report

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) chief called on Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other judges to brief them about the security, Express Tribune reported.

The report quoting well-informed sources claimed that the top officials of the premier spy agencies briefed the Chief Justice of Pakistan and two other apex court judges who are hearing election delay case.

It was reported that the rare meeting of ISI and MI chiefs with apex court judges continued for over three hours at the chamber of the top judge. The report maintained that it was unclear whether the judges of the apex court were satisfied with the briefing from the intelligence chiefs.

The recent development comes weeks after the secretary defence submitted a classified security situation report in the apex court about the deployment of troops for the elections duty. The classified security report was never made public, while the court assessed the security threats and reasons of the non-availability of the army for polls with the report.

Despite receiving the confidential report, a bench spearheaded by CJP declared ECP's decision to delay elections unconstitutional and ordered it to hold polls in the province on May 14.

The same bench then ordered the State Bank of Pakistan to release funds to the ECP for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Despite the court order, the National Assembly rejected a supplementary demand for a grant for the elections in Punjab province with the observation that only the Lower House of Parliament had the authority to give any amount from the Federal Consolidated Fund.