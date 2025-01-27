Fake faith healer tortures 30-year-old woman to dead in Badin

BADIN – A 30-year-old woman was tortured to death by a fake faith healer in an area of Badin, a city in Sindh province of Pakistan.

Police said several torture marks were found on the body of victim, adding that it has been shifted to hospital.

The suspect has been arrested after registering a case against him.

Last year in November, a harrowing incident unfolded in Okara, where a fake faith healer allegedly assaulted a woman seeking spiritual guidance.

According to police reports, the woman, distressed over marital issues, visited the suspect in the 53/2L area of Okara for what she believed would be a healing session. Instead, the man reportedly brandished a knife to intimidate her before committing the heinous act.

Upon receiving the complaint, law enforcement swiftly apprehended the suspect and filed charges against him under relevant legal provisions at Sadar Police Station.