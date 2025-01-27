ATC rejects Imran Khan’s acquittal plea in GHQ attack case

ISLAMABAD – The acquittal plea of PTI founder Imran Khan in the GHQ attack case has been rejected.

According to reports, Imran Khan had filed an acquittal petition in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for the GHQ attack case, which was heard by Rawalpindi’s ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

In opposition to the petition, the prosecutor argued that the trial of the case is ongoing, with testimonies from 12 witnesses already recorded. He stated that it was not appropriate to hear the acquittal plea at this stage and requested that the prosecution be allowed to present further evidence.

The prosecutor also pointed out that Sheikh Rashid’s acquittal plea had been rejected by the ATC, and the High Court upheld the trial court’s decision.

Subsequently, the judge rejected Imran Khan’s acquittal petition.