Gold prices plunge by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday in line with decreasing global rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs289,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold fell by Rs257 to reach Rs227,209.

In international market, the yellow commodity slashed by $3 with new price settling at $2,767 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices dropped by Rs14 per tola to close at Rs3,395 while the 10-gram was traded at Rs2,910 after a dip of Rs14.

On Friday, gold prices risen significantly both globally and locally, hitting record-high levels. Locally, gold prices in the market surged to historic levels. For the first time since October 30, 2024, the price of 24-carat gold per tola rose by Rs2900, reaching Rs289600. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also saw a significant increase of Rs2,486, reaching Rs248,285.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 27 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 291.5 294.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 177.25 179.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupe INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.14 62.74
New Zealand NZD 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

