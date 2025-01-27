Gold prices plunge by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday in line with decreasing global rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs289,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold fell by Rs257 to reach Rs227,209.

In international market, the yellow commodity slashed by $3 with new price settling at $2,767 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices dropped by Rs14 per tola to close at Rs3,395 while the 10-gram was traded at Rs2,910 after a dip of Rs14.

On Friday, gold prices risen significantly both globally and locally, hitting record-high levels. Locally, gold prices in the market surged to historic levels. For the first time since October 30, 2024, the price of 24-carat gold per tola rose by Rs2900, reaching Rs289600. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also saw a significant increase of Rs2,486, reaching Rs248,285.