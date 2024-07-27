Summer Vacations 2024 extended for Balochistan schools

QUETTA – Balochistan government has extended summer vacations for public and private schools in the region from August 1 to August 15, 2024.
The provincial government of country's southwestern region prolonged summer break in wake of hot and humid weather conditions. A notification shared by School Education Department of Balochistan said the extended holidays were approved after competent authority.
Chief minister authorised extension, which builds on a previous notification dated May 14, 2024.
All schools in summer zone will get extended vacations. Despite the move, activities for the August 14 celebrations will continue as planned.
Earlier, Sindh announced an extension in summer vacation till August 14 as heatwaves hit Karachi and other cities of the province. Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah made the announcement, saying the decision has been taken in wake of scorching heat and monsoon season.
He said that schools would continue to hold activities regarding Independence Day, August 14. He added that all schools will reopen on August 15 with the start of the new educational year.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
