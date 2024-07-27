Summer Vacations 2024 extended for Balochistan schools

QUETTA – Balochistan government has extended summer vacations for public and private schools in the region from August 1 to August 15, 2024.

The provincial government of country's southwestern region prolonged summer break in wake of hot and humid weather conditions. A notification shared by School Education Department of Balochistan said the extended holidays were approved after competent authority.

Chief minister authorised extension, which builds on a previous notification dated May 14, 2024.

All schools in summer zone will get extended vacations. Despite the move, activities for the August 14 celebrations will continue as planned.

Earlier, Sindh announced an extension in summer vacation till August 14 as heatwaves hit Karachi and other cities of the province. Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah made the announcement, saying the decision has been taken in wake of scorching heat and monsoon season.

He said that schools would continue to hold activities regarding Independence Day, August 14. He added that all schools will reopen on August 15 with the start of the new educational year.