Around 3 million pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's pinnacle

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 27 Jun, 2023
JEDDAH – Nearly three million pilgrims are pouring to Mount Arafat for the climax of the annual Hajj that is likely to break attendance records in the biggest Hajj gathering this year.

People who are arriving at Arafat, a mountain about 20 km southeast of Mecca, will offer prayers at Nimrah mosque and many pilgrims have already started to head to the region for key rituals.

Millions will spend the night praying and reciting Holy Quran here. The pilgrims will listen to the Hajj Sermon at Masjid-e-Nimrah while staying in Arafat.

The ritual is a crucial part of the pilgrimage as it’s the same point where Prophet Mohammed SAW gave his final sermon. Prayers on Arafat, are the highlight of the pilgrimage.

At this point, pilgrims donning Ihram chant Labbaik Allahuma Labbaik, meaning "Oh Allah, here I am".

In the coming days, the faithful will continue their journey to Muzdalifah, where they will sleep under open sky before performing the stoning of the devil ceremony.  

This year’s Hajj is said to be the biggest in recent times as it is among the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all Muslims.

In previous years, Saudi officials limited the pilgrims gathering for Hajj due to Covid fears.

