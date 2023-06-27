Search

PakistanSports

Pakistan reluctant to play World Cup match in Mumbai over security risk

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 27 Jun, 2023
Pakistan reluctant to play World Cup match in Mumbai over security risk
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE – The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to unveil the schedule for the upcoming World Cup to be held in India this year.

Reports claim that the semi-finals will be played in Mumbai and Chennai while Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final. Modi Stadium is picked to host high-profile Pakistan vs India match.

It has been learnt that Pakistan is not willing to play a World Cup match in Mumbai in wake of security risk, and PCB has informed the top cricket body about reservations.

If Men in Blue makes it to the semi-finals, Rohit-led team will likely play their knock-out game in Mumbai. In the event of Pakistan-India semi-final match, it is likely to be held in Kolkata. If they advance in the event, Pakistan is looking to play their semi-final match in Kolkata.

Pakistan conveyed concerns as in 1991, Indian right-wing leader Bal Thackeray's party vandalised the pitch at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium days before Pakistan match, and Team Green cancelled that tour.

Shiv Sena members then destroyed New Delhi's Feroze Shah Kotla stadium in 1999.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy launched in space

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy launched in space

11:35 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

The 16th Special Olympic World Games conclude in Berlin

09:29 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

ICC sets deadline for submitting initial squads for ODI World Cup 2023

08:02 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Lt Gen among three Army officers sacked over May 9 incidents, says DG ISPR

04:30 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Sajid Sadpara summits world’s ninth highest peak without oxygen

12:44 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Pakistan delivers demarche to US over Biden-Modi joint statement

11:45 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan reluctant to play World Cup match in Mumbai over security ...

09:42 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th June 2023

09:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 27, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 367 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.3 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.8 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204``
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.81 769.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226``
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 743.91 751.91
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: