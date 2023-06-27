Pakistan reluctant to play World Cup match in Mumbai over security risk

LAHORE – The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to unveil the schedule for the upcoming World Cup to be held in India this year.

Reports claim that the semi-finals will be played in Mumbai and Chennai while Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final. Modi Stadium is picked to host high-profile Pakistan vs India match.

It has been learnt that Pakistan is not willing to play a World Cup match in Mumbai in wake of security risk, and PCB has informed the top cricket body about reservations.

If Men in Blue makes it to the semi-finals, Rohit-led team will likely play their knock-out game in Mumbai. In the event of Pakistan-India semi-final match, it is likely to be held in Kolkata. If they advance in the event, Pakistan is looking to play their semi-final match in Kolkata.

Pakistan conveyed concerns as in 1991, Indian right-wing leader Bal Thackeray's party vandalised the pitch at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium days before Pakistan match, and Team Green cancelled that tour.

Shiv Sena members then destroyed New Delhi's Feroze Shah Kotla stadium in 1999.