Tehran vows retaliation as US strikes Iranian military sites after Strait of Hormuz ship attack

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN – The United States has carried out airstrikes against Iranian military targets after accusing Tehran of attacking a commercial cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

According to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the military operation was launched on June 26 in response to what it described as Iran’s drone attack a day earlier on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely.

The vessel was sailing along the Omani coast while exiting the Strait of Hormuz when it was allegedly struck by a one-way attack drone.

CENTCOM said US aircraft targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, along with coastal radar installations. The command described the strikes as a direct response to the attack on commercial shipping, arguing that such actions violate the existing ceasefire and threaten the security of one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

The US military said it continues to coordinate safe passage for commercial vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz and remains deployed in the region to ensure compliance with agreements involving Iran.

Following the strikes, U.S. Vice President JD Vance defended Washington’s actions, stating that violence would be met with force. He also said that if Iran has concerns regarding the implementation of the memorandum of understanding, it should address them through direct communication rather than military action.

Iran responded with strong warnings, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed to retaliate against the U.S. operation. According to Iran’s state news agency, the Guards claimed their naval and air units successfully repelled an American attack targeting Sirik Island.

In an official statement, the IRGC said the latest U.S. action would not go unanswered and warned that Iran would respond swiftly and decisively at a time and place of its choosing. It also cautioned that any further U.S. military action would provoke a stronger response.

Iranian military officials further accused the United States of increasing regional instability through its military operations, stressing that the country would take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty.

The exchange of military action marks another sharp escalation in tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant share of global maritime trade passes.