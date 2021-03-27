Indian troops killed over 300 Kashmiris during 600-day siege

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unrelenting military siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019, continues to take a heavy toll on daily life of the people in the territory.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the completion of 600 days to the military siege, today (Saturday) revealed that Indian troops martyred 323 Kashmiris including 7 women during the period.

It said that at least 14,621 people including Hurriyat leaders, activists, women, students and young boys were arrested.

Meanwhile, Indian troops conducted cordon and search operations in Kupwara and Kulgam districts today subjecting the local residents to harassment and intimidation.