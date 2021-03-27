Indian troops killed over 300 Kashmiris during 600-day siege
Share
In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unrelenting military siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019, continues to take a heavy toll on daily life of the people in the territory.
A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the completion of 600 days to the military siege, today (Saturday) revealed that Indian troops martyred 323 Kashmiris including 7 women during the period.
It said that at least 14,621 people including Hurriyat leaders, activists, women, students and young boys were arrested.
Meanwhile, Indian troops conducted cordon and search operations in Kupwara and Kulgam districts today subjecting the local residents to harassment and intimidation.
Pakistan urges world to save Kashmiris as IIOJK ... 10:35 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday called upon the prosperous ...
- Indian troops killed over 300 Kashmiris during 600-day siege11:38 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Lord Wajid Khan lauds Pakistan’s role in combatting COVID-19 ...11:18 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
-
- Shab-e-Barat, the night of blessings and glory to be observed tomorrow10:45 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan urges world to save Kashmiris as IIOJK completes 600 days ...10:35 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Yaad – Asim Azhar and Young Stunners release the ultimate breakup ...04:40 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Ertuğrul's star prays for late Haseena Moin02:05 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Ranbir Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 infection03:55 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021