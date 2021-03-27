Indian troops killed over 300 Kashmiris during 600-day siege

11:38 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Indian troops killed over 300 Kashmiris during 600-day siege
Share

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unrelenting military siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019, continues to take a heavy toll on daily life of the people in the territory.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the completion of 600 days  to the military siege, today (Saturday) revealed that Indian troops martyred 323 Kashmiris including 7 women during the period.

It said that at least 14,621 people including Hurriyat leaders, activists, women, students and young boys were arrested.

Meanwhile, Indian troops conducted cordon and search operations in Kupwara and Kulgam districts today subjecting the local residents to harassment and intimidation.

Pakistan urges world to save Kashmiris as IIOJK ... 10:35 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday called upon the prosperous ...

More From This Category
Lord Wajid Khan lauds Pakistan’s role in ...
11:18 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Hindus celebrate Holi in Pakistan
11:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Shab-e-Barat, the night of blessings and glory to ...
10:45 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Pakistan urges world to save Kashmiris as IIOJK ...
10:35 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Sindh closes shrines amid rising COVID-19 cases
08:33 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Maryam, Bilawal trade barbs over Senate ...
07:42 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's beautiful pics break the internet
03:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr