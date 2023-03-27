Gold price decreases by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,100 to reach Rs204,600 on first day of the business week, Monday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs944 to settle at Rs175,411.

The gold metal also witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price fell by $28 to close at $1950.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.