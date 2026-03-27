LPG prices skyrocket in Pakistan amid supply concerns

LAHORE – Prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have soared sharply in Pakistan, putting household consumers and rickshaw drivers under strain.

In Gujranwala, LPG is being sold at Rs420 to Rs460 per kilogram, while in Karachi, prices have climbed from Rs350 to Rs380 per kilogram.

Ali Haider, convener of the LPG committee, said that the price hike is driven not only by shopkeepers but also by marketing companies and distributors, with an increase of Rs130 per kg not solely attributable to retailers.

OGRA’s spokesperson stated that the authority has not received any official notice of price hikes.

If retailers are charging above the government-set rates, the provincial government should take action. Delays in the supply of 3.5 million kg of LPG from Port Qasim are not under OGRA’s jurisdiction, the spokesperson added.