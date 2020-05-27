Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy drone along LoC

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani troops have shot down an Indian quadcopter for violating country’s airspace in Rakhchikri sector along the Line of Control, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the spy drone intruded 650 meters inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance.

#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along LOC.

The quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC. pic.twitter.com/ZARleWqaat — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 27, 2020

Pakistan Army effectively responded to the aggressive act by shooting down the Indian quadcopter. The violations come amid continued ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the LoC.

In April, the army had also violated the Pakistani airspace in Sankh Sector along the LoC when a spy drone had also been shot down.