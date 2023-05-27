Dr Seemin Jamali passes away in Karachi after long battle against cancer

KARACHI – Dr Seemin Jamali, former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), passed away here on Saturday after a long battle against colon cancer.

She was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi where she was taken after her health deteriorated, but she could not survive. Her funeral prayers will be held at the JPMC mosque after Asr prayers on Sunday.

Rumours of her death surfaced on social media last week, but her family dismissed them as baseless. Born in Karachi to Ghulamullah Din Muhammad Memon, Dr Seemin graduated from Nawabshah Medical College in 1986. She joined JPMC in 1988 and completed her master’s degree in Primary Healthcare Management (MPHM) in Thailand in 1993.

Dr Seemin took charge of JPMC’s emergency department in 1995. She did a postdoctoral fellowship in Emergency Care in the United States.

Dr Seemin was appointed member of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in December 2022. She is the recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (2019) and the Women Achievement Awards.