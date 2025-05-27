Pakistan weather update: Rain, strong winds and hailstorms predicted from May 27

ISLAMABAD – The Met office said strong western weather systems are expected to impact various parts of Pakistan from May 27 to June 1, 2025, bringing rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential hailstorms.

In view of the forecast, National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), NDMA has issued an impact based weather alert.

It said Islamabad is expected to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds. In Punjab, severe weather is likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, and Kasur.

In Southern Punjab, moderate rain and gusty winds may affect Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, and Muzaffargarh from 27 to 29 May.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in Swat, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Chitral, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Charsadda, Hangu, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Waziristan from 27- 29 May.

In Balochistan, rain and thunderstorms may impact Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Mastung, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, and Awaran from 27 to 29 May.

In Gilgit-Baltistan & Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and landslides may affect Diamer, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from 27 May to 1st June.

In Sindh, hot and dry conditions will prevail with no significant rainfall forecast from 27 May to 29 May .

NDMA urges all provincial and district authorities to ensure emergency preparedness, remain vigilant, and coordinate with local response units for timely action. The Authority will continue to monitor the evolving situation and provide timely updates.

NDMA advises public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly and flood-prone areas, secure weak structures, trees, power lines, and solar panels, Park vehicles in secure and covered location, farmers should take precautions to protect standing crops from potential hailstorms and gusty winds, travelers and tourists should exercise caution during outdoor and mountain excursions.