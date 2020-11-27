Woman slaps Dolmen Mall’s security staff for blocking way (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A woman in Sindh capital has manhandled a security staff at Dolmen Mall for blocking her way, inviting the wrath of social media.

In a video getting viral on internet, the woman can be seen hurling verbal abuse at the security guard before slapping him and escaping the scene.

She was apparently stopped for flouting Covid-19 protocols that include wearing face mask, as the woman's face can clearly be seen in the video. But the woman tries to force her entry into the mall and gets infuriated when stopped by the mall staff who refuses to open the barrier for her. Her friend can also be seen trying to calm her down.

After thrashing and abusing the security staff, she hops in a white saloon car, bearing registration number BKF-001, with her female friend.