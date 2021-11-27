Pakistan rejects RSS chief's provocative, irresponsible remarks on partition

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has condemned the highly provocative and irresponsible remarks made by India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat of undoing the partition.

In a statement on Friday, the Hindu nationalist said that the solution to the ‘pain of India’s partition lies in undoing it and asserted that division of the country won’t happen again’.

Reacting to the Bhagwat statement, the Ministry of Foreign Office issued a press release earlier today, rejecting his reckless remarks saying that this was not the first time that the RSS chief has publicly indulged in such delusional thinking and historical revisionism.

The MOFA stated that those belonging to the Indian ruling party BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS would be well advised to refrain from making such provocative and irresponsible statements, accept the established realities, and learn to follow the imperatives of peaceful coexistence.

Pakistan had repeatedly highlighted the threat posed to the regional peace and stability by extremist Hindutva ideology and expansionist foreign policy being pursued by the ruling RSS-BJP dispensation in India, the statement added.

FO spokesperson stressed that in the internal context, this dangerous mindset aims to completely marginalize and dispossess the minorities in India, while in the external dimension; it poses an existential threat to all neighbors of India.

Commenting on systematic human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, MOFA spokesperson said the world was a witness to the systematic usurpation of the rights of minorities, especially Muslims in India, and unabated repression of Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).