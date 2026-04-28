‘Clean Punjab’ banners ft. CM Maryam Nawaz seen floating in sewage-flooded Faisalabad school

FAISALABAD – “Clean Punjab” campaign banners with pictures of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were spotted at sewage flooded school in Faisalabad, showing a grim picture of the ground reality as students are being forced to skip physical classes.

The picture is of a Government Primary School 220 R.B II, located on Alpha Road, which can be seen inundated in sewage water, leaving classrooms inaccessible and streets around it submerged in filth. In the middle of the flooding, banners featuring CM Maryam Nawaz under the “Clean Punjab” initiative were seen floating in the contaminated water.

شدید صاف ستھرا پنجاب

اور اس پر بھی ماں کی تصاویر۔۔۔۔ 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/L7rsakKBr3 — MaryaHaq (@MaryaHaq) April 27, 2026

Area residents lamented long-standing drainage issues and official negligence in the area.

Clips shared by local outlet on April 27 show the school gate nearly underwater, with a resident standing in the contaminated water, openly condemning officials for what he called prolonged negligence and administrative failure.

Residents of Pathanwala, Naeemabad Road, Bhata Stop, and Alpha Road reported that entire streets were submerged in dirty sewage, turning daily movement into a struggle. Children were unable to reach school, while access to a nearby mosque was also blocked due to the flooding.

Two banners featuring Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif under the “Suthra Punjab” campaign were also seen at the school gate, half-submerged and floating in the same sewage water that had overtaken the premises.

Locals strongly criticized WASA Faisalabad, accusing its staff of routine absence and failure to respond to repeated complaints. Residents alleged that drainage systems remain clogged for days, with little to no action from officials.

The incident reignited concerns over Faisalabad’s deteriorating sewerage infrastructure. Officials previously acknowledged that WASA Faisalabad was originally designed for a population of around 500,000, while the city now exceeds 4 million residents, placing extreme pressure on outdated drainage systems.