Lahore’s GC University teacher found guilty of sexually harassing female students

LAHORE - A teacher of Government College University (GCU) has been found guilty of sexually harassing female students by a fact-finding committee, local media reported.

The matter was probed by the university after a female member of the Old Ravian Facebook group shared screenshots of messages and shirtless pictures of a teacher of the Physics Department and accused him of failing her and her friends repeatedly and harassing them.

She had also alleged that the teacher used to force the students to attend his video call, adding that a student decided to expose him and took screenshots in which he was shirtless and apparently drunk.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi took notice of the incident and formed a committee to probe the allegation after receiving a complaint in July 2020.

The committee has submitted its report on Thursday with its finding that the accused teacher was involved in sending indecent messages to students and making video calls in inappropriate dress.

The report now will be sent to the anti harassment committee to recommend penalty for the teacher.