Rain related incidents claim 25 lives in Karachi
Web Desk
09:16 AM | 28 Aug, 2020
Rain related incidents claim 25 lives in Karachi
KARACHI – At least 25 people have lost their lives in the rain related incidents in the city as the metropolis is facing the current devastating and record breaking spell of monsoon rains.  

According to media reports, the devastating rains water have flooded most parts of the city.

Parts of the city plunges into darkness due to no electricity while a large number of people were stranded due to roads becoming impassable and all the underpasses flooded with rain water. The rain water has entered into houses in several parts of the city. 

It may be pointed out that the current spell of rain in the metropolis broke the record of maximum rain recorded in one day with 223 millimeter rain recorded in just 12 hours. The previous recorded was 211 mm in 24 hours in July 1967.

