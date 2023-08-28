Lahore Weather Update today

LAHORE – Heavy rain lashed Lahore in the early hours of Monday, bringing much-needed respite to the residents who were facing hot and humid weather for the last couple of days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains in the provincial capital, and other districts of the province.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Mianwali and Lahore.

Lahore Temperature today

On Monday, the temperature of Lahore was recorded at around 31C before noon. The mercury can go up to 38 degrees, as it is mostly sunny in the metropolis after rain. Humidity was recorded at around 65 percent.

Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is considered moderate. Winds blew at 13km/h, with a visibility of 2km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air quality of Lahore was recorded at 38. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Met Office predicted that a westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and is likely to move eastwards during the next 24 hours.

It said mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the evening, and night.