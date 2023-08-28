IHC takes up Imran Khan’s appeal against Toshakhana sentence today

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court will take up an appeal filed by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan against his sentence in the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri are set to hear the appeal and election commission counsel will present arguments.

CJ Aamir Farooq ordered the ECP lawyer to ensure his presence at today’s hearing as he missed the last hearing over health issues.

Earlier, the court adjourned the hearing till today and ordered the ECP counsel to present arguments. PTI lawyer, Latif Khosa, finished his arguments in the last hearing.

Earlier this month, a trial court convicted the former cricket star in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that involved hiding details of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in jail.

Imran subsequently filed an appeal in the high court against his conviction and also approached the Supreme Court against the IHC’s decision to send the case back to the trial court judge who had convicted him.

More to follow...