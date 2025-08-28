Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, rapper French Montana spark engagement buzz

DUBAI – Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Dubai’s ruler, announced divorce from Emirati businessman Sheikh Mana in July last year. A year after his split, Princess Mahra gets engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and is set to marry soon.

A report shared by TMZ confirmed romance that captivated fans around the globe. It said the duo made their relationship public in June at Paris Fashion Week, with their engagement announcement after closely after pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce revealed theirs.

The two has been inseparable, spotted at luxury restaurants in Dubai and Morocco, visiting mosques, and sharing romantic moments at Paris’s iconic Pont des Arts. Their glamorous outings fueled speculation, which has now been officially confirmed.

Sheikha Mahra is a celebrated philanthropist with a passion for horses and equestrian sports. She completed her schooling in Dubai and earned a degree in International Relations in London. Her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is Greek and divorced from Sheikh Mohammed.

Mahra earlier stunned everyone with a brief Instagram message declaring the divorce, and both have reportedly removed each other from social media. The couple married in April 2023 and have a daughter born in May 2024. Her post received widespread support online, though no further statements have been made.

For the unversed French Montana was previously married to Nadeen Kharbouch for 7 years, and has 16-year-old son, Kruz.