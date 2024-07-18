Search

Dubai Princess Shaikha Mahra divorces husband on Instagram

10:25 PM | 18 Jul, 2024
Dubai Princess Shaikha Mahra divorce
Source: Instagram

“Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I Divorce you. Take Care," wrote Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mihammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in her latest post on her verified Instagram account.

Shaikha Mahra married Shaikh Mana Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai ruling family, last year in a glamorous ceremony featured in magazines like Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and Grazia. They had a daughter shortly after. Photos of her with her husband have now been removed from her account, and there are no pictures of her on Shaikh Mana’s Instagram account either. 

The princess has a visible public and social media presence, often attending red carpet events in Dubai and gracing the cover of regional magazines, which is unusual for female royals. She has nearly half a million followers on Instagram, where she posts about her hobbies, love for horses, charity work, and selfies. According to local media, her mother is Zoe Grigorakos, a Greek national.

Some Instagram users speculated whether her account had been hacked. However, both the post and the account remain active more than a day since the announcement.

Neither the UAE government nor Mahra’s husband Shaikh Mana has publicly commented on the Instagram post.

