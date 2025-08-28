KP BISE Inter Results 2025; All you need to know here

PESHAWAR – Wait is almost over for thousands of intermediate students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) as Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education confirmed that Class 12 (2nd Year) Results 2025 will be announced on August 30, at 11:00 AM.

BISE Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan boards will announce results this week.

Students of FA, FSc, ICS, and I.Com are eagerly counting down the days, as these results will shape their academic futures from getting admissions in under-grad admissions in universities.

KP Inter Results 2025

According to officials, students will be able to check their results online via board websites, through SMS by entering their roll numbers, or by downloading the official Gazette. Meanwhile, the position holders will be revealed a day before the results, with the top achievers set to receive medals, prizes, and scholarships.

Check Results

Online: Visit your board’s official website and enter your roll number.

By SMS: Send your roll number to your board’s code (9818 for all KPK boards).

Gazette: Download the official PDF to find results by name or roll number.

KP Results SMS Code

Board SMS Code Peshawar Board 9818 Abbottabad Board 9818 Mardan Board 9818 Swat Board 9818 Malakand Board 9818 Kohat Board 9818 Bannu Board 9818 D.I. Khan Board 9818

Mark your calendars August 30, 2025, at 11:00 AM the future of thousands of KPK students will be unveiled.