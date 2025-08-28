TikToker Khurram Gujjar arrested in €200,000 Fraud Case

LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital detained famous TikToker Khurram Gujjar on charges of fraud and criminal breach of trust after he was accused of defrauding an overseas Pakistani of €200,000.

According to police, the complainant, Rana Arsalan, claimed that Gujjar took money from him for the purchase of a commercial plot. Despite assurances, even after a year the TikToker failed to provide the promised property.

When Arsalan demanded his money back, Gujjar allegedly refused and issued threats instead. Acting on Arsalan’s complaint, a case was registered at Defence C police station, leading to Gujar’s arrest.

Police confirmed that the TikToker has been booked on charges of issuing threats and breach of trust.

Khurram is famous for his online presence as he used to flaunt his pet lion, luxury cars, and heavy bikes.