Hania Aamir under fire over Cringe Dance Video

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again come under fire over her latest Instagram video, with users questioning the timing of her post amid several tragic incidents in the country.

Mere Humsafar star recently shared a clip on social media in which she was seen wearing a Pakistan cricket team shirt while riding in a convertible car. She was also seen drinking coffee and dancing to a song during the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Soon after the video surfaced, a section of social media users launched strong criticism against the actress. Critics argued that at a time when the country is mourning recent tragedies, Hania Aamir, who is among Pakistan’s most-followed public figures, should use her influential platform to raise awareness about important national and social issues.

Several users specifically referred to the reported deaths of 14 newborn babies in a fire at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad, questioning whether sharing a light-hearted entertainment video was appropriate at a time when the tragedy had left the public grieving.

Other users brought up the alleged rape and murder of four-year-old Ayat Noor in Haripur. Some called on Hania Aamir to speak out about the case and use her public influence to highlight issues concerning children’s safety and justice.

The backlash also sparked a wider debate over the responsibilities of celebrities with massive social media followings. While critics believe influential public figures should use their platforms to address serious social issues, others argue that celebrities can continue sharing personal or entertainment-related content and should not necessarily be expected to comment on every national tragedy.