SBP key policy rate remains unchanged at 13.25 percent
05:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday decided to maintain its key policy interest rate at 13.25 percent, this was announced by central bank's president, Reza Baqir today.
More info to follow...
