Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 January 2021
08:45 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,200 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 86,625 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,015 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Karachi PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Islamabad PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Peshawar PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Quetta PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Sialkot PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Attock PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Gujranwala PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Jehlum PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Multan PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Bahawalpur PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Gujrat PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Nawabshah PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Chakwal PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Hyderabad PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Nowshehra PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Sargodha PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Faisalabad PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509
Mirpur PKR 110,200 PKR 1,509

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

