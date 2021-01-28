Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 January 2021
08:45 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,200 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 86,625 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,015 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Karachi
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Quetta
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Attock
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Multan
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,509
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:52 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 January 202108:45 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Three-day sports festival kicks off in Khalti Frozan Lake today12:05 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
- PM Imran, singer Shehzad Roy share views on promotion of education12:00 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Shafqat Mehmood green-lights launch of Single National Curriculum ...11:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are expecting their first child
06:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Natasha Ali shares her wedding pictures with fans07:43 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Faysal Qureshi reacts to news of couple confessing to sexually ...07:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- WATCH – Muneeb Butt shares a heartwarming father-son moment03:57 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021