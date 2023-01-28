Search

Sports

20-K Cup 2023: Ludhiana Gymkhana win coveted trophy

Web Desk 04:35 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
20-K Cup 2023: Ludhiana Gymkhana win coveted trophy
Source: Chief guests Dawood Barry, Nabeel Ahmad and Kamran Akmal are giving away player of the final award to Asim Ali Nasir of Ludhiana Gymkhana.

LAHORE – Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club won the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament title after defeating Cricket Center Cricket Club by 47 runs in the final played here at the Model Town Greens Ground on Saturday.   

Dawood Barry, President Managing Committee of Cooperative Model Town Society, along with Mr. Nabeel Ahmad, sponsor and patron of the 20-K Cup 2023, graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers in the presence of galaxy of former Test cricketers Misbah ul Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Aizaz Cheema, Muhammad Ilyas as well as Muhammad Mushtaq, Shoaib Dar, Wahab Dar, Bilal Javaid, Kashif Butt, Farhan Nisar and others. 

Ludhiana Gymkhana were off to flying start as they stitched some good partnerships to pile up a decent total of 163 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Asim Ali Nasir was the hero of the match as he played a sensational knock of 54 runs off 35 balls that included a good number of boundaries and sixes.  

The other key contributors from the winning team, who batted with authority and struck significant runs were Muhammad Waqas, hammered 48-ball 53 runs, and Fahad Munir, who slammed 27 runs. Muhammad Ali bowled well for Cricket Center Center and bagged two wickets for 32 runs while Usama Mir got one wicket. 

Cricket Center couldn’t chase the required target because of some irresponsible batting displays by their players, who also failed to create a big partnership, that might save their sinking ship. The losing side could score just 116 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.  

Bilawal Iqbal was top scorer from Cricket Center as he scored 32 runs off 27 balls while Ali Zafar played 26 balls to gather only 18 runs. No other batters could add significant runs in their team’s total, which lost the final by 47 runs. Kashif Saddiuqe bowled well and clinched three wickets for 12 runs while Muhammad Junaid grabbed three wickets for 31 and Intasar Ali got one wicket. Asim Ali Nasir emerged as player of the final.  

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nabeel Ahmad said that the purpose of conducting this event, which was named after my father Col Fateh Sher Khan, was to provide the club cricketers a big platform to showcase their talent and earn big prize money. “This event has not only encouraged the talented youth to exhibit their prowess while playing against first class and international players but also motivated the club organizers to hold such huge club cricket events in professional manner with the aim of taking club cricket to new heights.  

“I will continue to support club cricket in Pakistan and besides holding this annual event, I will also try to provide some other big opportunities to them so that they may excel at higher level and earn good name and international laurels for Pakistan,” said Mr. Nabeel, who himself is a first class cricketer.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

20-K Cup 2023: Cricket Center set final clash with Ludhiana Gymkhana

02:41 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Saudi hospitality during Four-Nation Cup was commendable, says Pakistan football boss

07:01 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

20-K Cup 2023: Model Town Greens thump Golden Star to complete semifinal lineup

04:41 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Remington Pharma, Diamond Paints win openers

04:39 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

20-K Cup 2023: Nasrullah stars as Model Town Club breeze into semi-final

03:30 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Ludhiana Gymkhana qualifies for 20-K Cup 2023 semi-final

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

President orders Shifa hospital to refund Rs2.9 million to Covid ...

07:21 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 28th January 2023

08:08 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.70
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.50 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.10 802.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs209,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Karachi PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Islamabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Peshawar PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Quetta PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Sialkot PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Attock PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Gujranwala PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Jehlum PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Multan PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Bahawalpur PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Gujrat PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Nawabshah PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Chakwal PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Hyderabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Nowshehra PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Sargodha PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Faisalabad PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220
Mirpur PKR 209,600 PKR 2,220

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: