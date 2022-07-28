Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Talks About vivo’s Next Generation Camera Technology 

vivo, a global leading technology brand, has recently launched its latest X80 in Pakistan which has been redefining photography ever since. The all-new vivo X80 not only provides the best camera system but also an amazing performance and an astonishing design.

vivo has been introducing innovative technology for years and with its X80, it has presented a next-generation camera technology to the world. Hence, Daily Pakistan decided to have a brief discussion with Mr Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, about vivo’s technological innovations and its vision for the future. Let’s hear him out:

1- vivo as a leading technology brand has researched and developed multiple innovations in Pakistan. Can you elaborate on how X80 is going to continue the innovation story to amaze the local audience of our country?

We at vivo have established a rich legacy of 'industry-firsts' innovation for itself. From being the first to put a dedicated Hi-Fi quality audio chip in a smartphone, to breaking records of the world's thinnest smartphone, we are committed to pursuing the newest experiences in technology.

Historically, the brand has pioneered In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology, Pop-up and Dual pop-up cameras, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Gimbal Stabilization technology, Multi-turbo engine and much more. vivo has also developed a customised chip, vivo V1+ Chip, which is a fully customised integrated circuit chip dedicated to imaging and video applications, marking a key milestone as vivo’s inaugural breakthrough in independent R&D capabilities.

Following the Benfen philosophy, the brand tries to provide the greatest technology and ultimate user experience, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with customers who have a passion for photography and cutting-edge smartphone technology.

Smartphone cameras have become a vital part of consumers' lives as we march towards a digitally linked future under the 'Digital Pakistan’ agenda for a variety of reasons. Recognizing this need, vivo has teamed up with ZEISS, the world's leading manufacturer of optics, to co-engineer the X80, a futuristic camera system that blurs the lines between professional and mobile photography.

X80 has introduced premium mobile imaging software and hardware features that are designed specifically for creative professionals and camera lovers who want to enjoy professional-grade photography.

2- The brand has brought a sentimental value to people with ‘Stories. Redefined.’ campaign, what reactions have you received from people due to the campaign? What do you think was the most appealing factor in creating a bond with the users who wish to capture their stories cinematically?

vivo is encouraging young filmmakers and creative people to pursue their dreams by exhibiting how a smartphone can be used to tell great stories. Under our 'Stories. Redefined.' campaign, the brand is seeking creative minds to offer short stories with fascinating concepts. It's an important campaign that touches people's lives and promotes smartphones as a tool for sharing intriguing stories with the rest of the world.

‘Stories. Redefined.’ is receiving an overwhelming response in terms of personalised story angles. The partnership with the ace director Hamza Lari has enabled a superior storytelling experience with unmatched creativity together with the people of Pakistan. Propelling the storytellers, vivo has powered creativity and self-expression using its advanced X80 features with an upgraded way of creating, sharing, and communicating stories with the world. With this initiative, we are delving into the brains of the younger generation towards their perspectives on new-age storytelling and encourage them to tell their minds their way professionally.

3- With the latest launch of X80, what are some of the key features and technological breakthroughs in this smartphone?

For more than a year, we have collaborated with ZEISS to co-engineer an intelligent imaging system for vivo’s high-end flagship smartphones, which highlights vivo’s commitment to its users for an intelligent camera experience. Built on vivo X series’ professional mobile photography foundations, X80 exhibits the relentless pursuit of the perfect user experience in photography and videography with the smartphone’s flagship performance and innovations. For the first time, X80 has launched to offer cinematic-style video modes in collaboration with ZEISS. The new ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh feature uses vivo’s cinematic lens simulation algorithm and depth-of-field on a dual camera.

X80 is equipped with the latest iteration of vivo’s imaging chip — the vivo V1+ Chip has a built-in AI system for professional-level visual improvements using AI Video Enhancement for unparalleled visual experience for gaming, surfing and shooting. The smartphone comes with a 32MP front camera and a rear camera system consisting of a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and a new 12MP wide-angle camera. The 50MP ultra-sensing main camera has a new ultra-sensing IMX866 RGBW sensor that delivers images in greater detail and improves the camera performance in dark and low-light scenarios. Interestingly, the rear cameras offer ZEISS T* Coating which enhances light transmission and helps to reduce night reflectivities such as flare and ghosting. Other innovations include Sport Mode, Portrait tracking technology, Active Centering OIS System and 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization.

4- Can you explain about X Series approach to cater to design-centric innovation?

Following a customer-centric approach, vivo conducts rigorous studies to understand the consumers’ pain points and their evolving preferences for more sophisticated technologies. We have built our X Series to meet the ever-changing needs of those who work, create and design stories that blend the camera technology seamlessly into the art of storytelling through photography and videography. The X80 features a modern and sophisticated design and is smartly crafted with high-end materials to ensure a premium in-hand feel. X80 encases the lens within a circle motif that provides interesting visual design and highlights ZEISS’ Professional Imaging power within.

The smartphone looks ultra-modern, fashionable, and sleek and stands tall for its user-centricity and design-driven innovation. In a season with its two beautiful colour variants - Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. Cosmic Black represents the broad and profound nature of the night sky, along with the vitality and the everlasting power of the universe while Urban Blue is designed with the colour of the light blue sea, away from the hustle and bustle of urban life while evoking feelings of relaxation, ease, and joy. The striking design of the X80 makes it photo-worthy in outdoor locations, creating an entirely new type of experience for our local users.

5- “vivo is empowering the users to turn their daily life into a blockbuster using vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging systems.” Can you elaborate on how X80 will add value to the customers' lives with its interesting features?

Our brains are hard-wired to engage in storytelling and video is a great way to tell a story and engage with the local audience. People are drawn to a good story. Interestingly captured shots and frames give an opportunity to connect more emotionally with prospects and users through these films. X80’s 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor has been designed to power every moment of learning, creating, and exploring frames.

Having people on camera can stimulate different kinds of emotions that the written word can’t. Bringing together all the new features like the Active Centering OIS System and 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization, Portrait Tracking Technology would prove to be excellent features to help communicate interesting storylines using different techniques and make video a go-to-medium, X80 holds a capacity to shoot life as is and let the users establish authority and a more personal feel to the message.

X80 is tailor-made to cater the high-value customers, photography enthusiasts, and industry professionals looking for a high-grade, elegant smartphone with a professional-level camera feature. This smartphone also marks the beginning of a new era of stabilization in the industry to achieve a professional photography experience.