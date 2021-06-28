Famed folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala dies after prolonged illness

11:41 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Famed folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala dies after prolonged illness
Share

Renowned Pakistani folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala passed away after prolonged illness, confirmed by his family.

The famous artist, who born in a villange Lonay Wala near Chiniot in 1957, was suffering from a long term illness but took his last breath at a hospital.

The prolific singer had five children; three sons and two daughters. His youngest son Nadeem Abbas adopted father’s profession and is currently a successful folk singer with his hit number Bismillah Karaan.

Allah Ditta’s first album contained songs such as ‘Shaaman Pei Gaiaan’, ‘Ticketaan Do Lei Lei’ and ‘Main Cham Cham Nachdi Phiraan’ etc.

Allah Ditta Lonay Wala was conferred upon with President of Pakistan’s award ‘Pride of Performance’ followed by other laurels.

More From This Category
Sindh Assembly members search for Hareem Shah’s ...
09:35 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Video of Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz's ...
09:17 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Madhuri Dixit's dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa ...
08:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Mariyam Nafees lashes out at the man who sent her ...
03:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli sets temperature ...
02:42 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Mehwish Hayat’s cherry-picking video in Skardu ...
02:05 PM | 28 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Famed folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala dies after prolonged illness
11:41 PM | 28 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr