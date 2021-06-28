Famed folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala dies after prolonged illness

Renowned Pakistani folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala passed away after prolonged illness, confirmed by his family.

The famous artist, who born in a villange Lonay Wala near Chiniot in 1957, was suffering from a long term illness but took his last breath at a hospital.

The prolific singer had five children; three sons and two daughters. His youngest son Nadeem Abbas adopted father’s profession and is currently a successful folk singer with his hit number Bismillah Karaan.

Allah Ditta’s first album contained songs such as ‘Shaaman Pei Gaiaan’, ‘Ticketaan Do Lei Lei’ and ‘Main Cham Cham Nachdi Phiraan’ etc.

Allah Ditta Lonay Wala was conferred upon with President of Pakistan’s award ‘Pride of Performance’ followed by other laurels.