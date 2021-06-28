Famed folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala dies after prolonged illness
Share
Renowned Pakistani folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala passed away after prolonged illness, confirmed by his family.
The famous artist, who born in a villange Lonay Wala near Chiniot in 1957, was suffering from a long term illness but took his last breath at a hospital.
The prolific singer had five children; three sons and two daughters. His youngest son Nadeem Abbas adopted father’s profession and is currently a successful folk singer with his hit number Bismillah Karaan.
Allah Ditta’s first album contained songs such as ‘Shaaman Pei Gaiaan’, ‘Ticketaan Do Lei Lei’ and ‘Main Cham Cham Nachdi Phiraan’ etc.
Allah Ditta Lonay Wala was conferred upon with President of Pakistan’s award ‘Pride of Performance’ followed by other laurels.
- Chef dies after falling into pot of hot chicken soup11:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
-
- India deploys another 50,000 troops along China border10:52 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- UAE extends ban on passenger flights from 14 countries including ...10:38 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- PCB chairman shares major announcement about PSL710:24 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- Sindh Assembly members search for Hareem Shah’s groom09:35 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- Video of Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz's dance goes viral09:17 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- Madhuri Dixit's dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ wins hearts08:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
- World must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures: CJCSC Gen ...09:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021