Bahrain FM plans visit to Pakistan, hailing Islamabad’s Role in US-Iran Peace Talks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s growing diplomatic engagement on regional peace drawn another vote of confidence, as Bahrain signaled stronger ties after Islamabad MoU.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani announced plans to visit Pakistan, praising Islamabad’s efforts to promote peace and support ceasefire initiatives across the region.

Pakistan’s diplomatic push for regional peace has received major boost after Bahrain publicly praised Islamabad’s role in promoting stability following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani announcing plans to visit Pakistan in the near future.

The development came during telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Bahraini counterpart, where the two leaders reviewed the evolving regional situation and discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at fostering peace and stability after the Islamabad MoU.

Dr. Al Zayani congratulated Pakistan on the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, describing Islamabad’s role as “positive and constructive” in advancing regional peace. He expressed confidence that the latest diplomatic progress would contribute to lasting peace and greater stability across the region.

Bahraini foreign minister conveyed his intention to visit Pakistan soon to personally thank Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir for their efforts in supporting a ceasefire and promoting peace.

Senator Dar thanked his Bahraini counterpart and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful engagement as the preferred path toward regional and global stability.