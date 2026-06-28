LESCO under fire for seeking records after Billing Solar Consumers against Agreements

LAHORE – A shift in Pakistan’s solar billing framework now triggered another controversy as LESCO is billing some solar consumers contrary to their signed agreements, prompting the power utility to seek records of customers shifted from net metering to net billing and order a review of related documents.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) allegedly initiated billing practices contrary to signed agreements, prompting the utility to seek records of consumers shifted from net metering to net billing.

The power supplier directed its offices to provide certified copies of agreements and submitted demand notices related to affected consumers. The move is aimed at reviewing cases where consumers were reportedly billed in a manner inconsistent with the terms of their original agreements.

Officials also sought complete record of consumers based on documents submitted up to February 9, while separately requesting documentation for consumers who installed solar systems of up to 25 kilowatts.

The review comes after concerns surfaced that billing was not being carried out in accordance with the documents submitted by consumers. Authorities are now compiling records to determine the extent of the issue and to align billing with the Federal Government’s solar energy policy.

The development has raised fresh questions over the implementation of Pakistan’s evolving rooftop solar regulations, with consumers closely watching whether affected bills will be revised and whether those shifted from net metering to net billing will receive relief under the government’s prescribed framework.

Such moves could have implications for solar consumers, particularly those whose billing arrangements may have been altered despite existing contractual agreements.