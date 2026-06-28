MQM seeks President Zardari’s Resignation amid Sindh’s growing crises

KARACHI – MQM-Pakistan launched scathing attack on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), demanding the resignation of President Asif Ali Zardari and the party’s top leadership over what it described as years of neglect, corruption, and failure to address Sindh’s mounting crises.

Leader of the Opposition Ali Khurshidi accused ruling PPP of presiding over a province plagued by power outages, gas shortages, and a severe water crisis while “denying the people of Sindh their basic rights.” Responding to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent remarks in the National Assembly urging MQM ministers to resign, Khurshidi fired back with a dramatic counteroffer.

بلاول بھٹو سندھ سے زیادتیوں پر صدر زرداری کا استعفیٰ لائیں، بدلے میں ایم کیو ایم اپنی دونوں وزارتوں سے استعفیٰ دے گی، علی خورشیدی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/ZIo5qfblrq — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 28, 2026

“If PPP truly believes injustices are being committed against Sindh, then bring forward the resignation of President Asif Ali Zardari and the entire PPP leadership. MQM will immediately have its two federal ministers resign in return,” he said.

MQM leader further questioned PPP’s political strength, claiming the party survives not because of public confidence in its governance but due to the influence of powerful electable politicians. “PPP has not earned votes through performance. Remove influential political families such as the Bijarani, Mahar, and Sheikh groups, and the party will lose its majority in several constituencies,” Khurshidi alleged.

Turning to Sindh’s long-standing governance issues, he accused the PPP of remaining silent on the province’s most pressing challenges. “Who is stopping PPP from fighting for Sindh’s rights?” he asked, adding that MQM would fully support the party if it launched a movement over the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) dispute.

Khurshidi further claimed that PPP was “far from innocent,” saying petitions have also been filed against the ruling party. He criticized the Sindh government for failing to introduce effective policies to resolve public issues and argued that meaningful solutions were impossible without devolving powers to local governments.

The opposition leader said the financial plan had been passed without any serious debate and warned that it would push Sindh deeper into economic hardship. “If this is considered a good budget, then what would a bad one look like?” he asked, accusing the government of spending Sindh’s resources outside the province while lacking the vision needed to address local challenges.

Khurshidi also alleged that Rs15 billion secured by MQM from the federal government had been withheld by the Sindh government for the past two years, and further claimed that allocating Rs674 billion to the Mayor of Karachi would enable the city to resolve many of its longstanding civic problems, alleging that corruption had become so entrenched that “nothing gets done without paying money.”