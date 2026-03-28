Hamza Abbasi clears air as Sister faces FIA Money Laundering Probe

KARACHI – Actor and director Hamza Ali Abbasi has publicly moved to distance himself from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inquiry involving his elder sister, Dr Fazeela Abbasi, after media and social networks speculated about his involvement.

FIA filed two serious cases against Dr Fazeela. One FIR accused her of laundering a staggering billions through hawala and hundi channels spread across 22 bank accounts. The other alleges she has been operating an unregistered medical clinic. Investigators note that the huge volume of financial transactions is wildly inconsistent with her declared annual income of just Rs400,000–600,000, and some of the money was reportedly transferred to UAE and US.

Authorities are now tracing the money trail and demanding documentary evidence. Despite scale of the allegations, no arrests or convictions have been made so far.

The legal situation escalated as an Islamabad sessions court canceled her interim bail after she failed to appear, and the FIA successfully appealed a previous dismissal by the Islamabad High Court in the clinic case, bringing it back under judicial scrutiny.

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Amid this probe, Hamza Abbasi described his sister as a highly accomplished professional and insisted he supports her personally while staying professionally separate. He urged the media and public not to conflate his name with the ongoing investigation and warned that he may pursue legal action if false associations continue.