Lady Willingdon Hospital MS, Gynae Head suspended after viral ‘C-Section Race’ Video

LAHORE – Health authorities in Punjab took notice of shocking video showing two C-sections being performed simultaneously at Lady Willingdon Hospital as surgical teams were racing to finish first, and netiens raised questions at the audacity of the medial crew who filmed this and it went viral.

Experts warn that such reckless practices pose serious health risks to both mothers and babies, while the public has reacted with anger and disbelief at the blatant breach of medical ethics.

The Medical Superintendent M.S and head of the gynaecology department at Lady Willingdon Hospital were suspended for “serious negligence” after a shocking video went viral.

The scandal deepened on Friday when the Punjab health department suspended the training of four postgraduate female doctors linked to the incident. An initial inquiry labeled the conduct as a “serious breach of medical ethics” and demanded an explanation from the gynaecology head.

Over weekend, Punjab health department confirmed suspension of the hospital’s top officials. Five postgraduate residents and two charge nurses were also suspended and ordered to report to headquarters. Additionally, a female medical officer was repatriated to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, while the hospital cook faced suspension as well.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique warned that any violation of hospital SOPs would not be tolerated. Officials also condemned actions as a violation of medical ethics, an insult to patient dignity, and a breach of professional standards strictly prohibited under government rules.