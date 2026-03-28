Pakistan Army’s Gulzar Butt wins Rustam-e-Pakistan wrestling title

FAISALABAD – Pakistan Army wrestler Gulzar Butt has claimed the prestigious Rustam-e-Pakistan wrestling title after defeating WAPDA’s Adnan Tiranwala in the final held in Faisalabad.

Gulzar Butt, the champion, received a cash prize of Rs500,000, while the runner-up was awarded Rs300,000.

The finale followed 20 intense bouts featuring renowned wrestlers from across the country.

Heartfelt congratulations to Gulzar Butt Pehlwan on winning the Rustam-e-Pakistan title. His remarkable achievement is a great boost for the promotion of Pakistan’s traditional sport of wrestling and serves as strong inspiration for the youth. #AhsanBakhtawari #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/s3vrUduCG0 — Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari (@AZBakhtawari) March 28, 2026

A large crowd of wrestling enthusiasts attended, cheering the competitors and celebrating the athletes’ displays of strength and skill.

Social media users have congratulated Butt for winning the title.

A user wrote: “Heartfelt congratulations to Gulzar Butt Pehlwan on winning the Rustam-e-Pakistan title. His remarkable achievement is a great boost for the promotion of Pakistan’s traditional sport of wrestling and serves as strong inspiration for the youth”.