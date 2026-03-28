Pakistan hosts critical talks as Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian leaders arrive for Iran Peace Talks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is hosting high-stakes diplomatic blitz, racing to defuse tensions between the US and Iran. Leading regional diplomacy, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar confirms that the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt will arrive in Islamabad this Sunday for high-stakes talks.

The crucial meeting, originally slated to be held in Turkiye, has been moved to Pakistan after Dar personally stepped in and invited the delegations, citing scheduling constraints. The move signals Islamabad’s growing diplomatic clout and urgency in addressing key regional challenges.

Dar said Pakistani government is engaging with “honesty and sincerity” to help resolve ongoing disputes, adding that the country is receiving strong backing from its allies. Behind the scenes, sensitive discussions with Iran are also continuing, though officials remain tight-lipped due to the delicate nature of the negotiations.

The diplomatic momentum won’t stop there. Following the talks, the visiting foreign ministers are expected to hold one-on-one meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding another layer of significance to what is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for regional cooperation.