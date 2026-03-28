Ukraine forges New Defense Alliances with Saudi Arabia, Qatar against Iranian Attacks

RIYADH/DOHA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made defense agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, focusing on countering drone and ballistic missile threats.

Under new cooperation with Riyadh and Doha, Ukraine will share its advanced drone defense technology and expertise. Zelensky highlighted urgency of this cooperation, noting that Saudi Arabia faces Iranian drone and ballistic missile attacks similar to the ones Ukraine has endured from Russia for over four years.

Several Ukrainian drone companies are in contact with Gulf nations. Zelensky said “We are ready to work with Saudi Arabia to share our systems and know-how, and to strengthen the protection of lives”.

After Saudi Arabia agreement, Zelensky traveled to Qatar to sign another defense pact. This agreement will allow both nations to exchange expertise in tackling missile and drone threats, enhancing their defensive capabilities.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense also shared update, saying two countries discussed regional security concerns and explored potential areas of cooperation. The agreement will not only enable technology sharing but also pave the way for joint defense investments.